Woman injured in single vehicle accident in rural Jo Daviess County

A woman was injured in a single car accident in rural Jo Daviess County on Friday.

According the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3 p.m., Amy A. McDermott, 57, of Elizabeth, Illinois, was traveling on Wacther Road, just east of Clark Lane in Jo Daviess County when the vehicle left the road and hit a culvert.

McDermott was airlifted from the scene by helicopter and flown to U.W. Madison Hospital for treatment.

There is no information on the extent of her injuries or her current condition.

The crash is still under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.