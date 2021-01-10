Woman injured in single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday

A Pearl City woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday on East Baylor Road .2 miles east of North Tiger Whip Road in rural Stockton.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a call about the crash, a news release says.

Monica Albrecht, 31, of Pearl City, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on East Baylor Road when she lost control on the icy road. The Jeep skidded off the roadway to the north, struck a snowbank, and rolled.

The Stockton Ambulance Service transported Albrecht, the only occupant in the vehicle, to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Stockton Ambulance, police and fire crews assisted at the scene.