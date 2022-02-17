A 63-year-old Galena, Ill., woman was injured in a crash late Wednesday in Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Dispatch Center received a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on south Devils Ladder Road, about one mile south of U. S. Route 20 West, a news release says.

Deputies learned Lisa A. Miller was driving a white 2012 Mini Cooper S south on Devils Ladder Road. Miller tried to go around a curve, left the pavement to the right, hit a tree overturned, and came to rest in the ditch, the release says.

Galena Fire Department extricated Miller from the car. Elizabeth Ambulance transported her to Midwest Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Miller faces a charge of driving too fast for conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.