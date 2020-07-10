Woman is wanted out of East Moline for shooting

Candice C. Leshoure, 36, of East Moline is wanted by the East Moline Police in relation to a shooting incident on July 3, 2020.

The East Moline Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Candice C. Leshoure, 36, of East Moline.

Leshoure is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on July 3 that police responded to in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue in East Moline. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

If you have any information about Leshoure, please call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or submit a web tip.