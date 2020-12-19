Woman jailed after detectives find 3.5 lbs. of meth, gun, ammunition

A 27-year-old Davenport woman faces several drug-related felony charges after detectives found meth, a gun and packaging material in her home and car.

Karley Smith was being held Friday in Scott County Jail on a total $54,000 bond. She faces misdemeanor charges of driving while barred, giving false information to police, forgery, identify theft, and malicious prosecution; and felony charges of conspiracy to deliver, having no drug-tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver,

On Thursday, Davenport Police Department Narcotics Unit executed multiple search warrants in a drug investigation.

Police executed warrants at a residence on the 2000 block of West 3rd Street and smith’s black 2000 Cadillac Escalade on the 300 block of North Division street.

Police saw her leave the 200 block of West 3rd Street and followed her to the 300 block of North Division Street, where detectives took her into custody and seized the car she was driving.

In the residence, detectives found

3.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine separated into four baggies

a black Ruger LCP.38 special revolver

$5,800 in currency

multiple crystal meth pipes with residue

multiple pieces of packaging material

multiple digital scales with meth residue

ammunition

a nylon holster

drug ledgers

In the vehicle, detectives found

112.55 grams of meth in the driver’s-side door

a digital scale with meth residue.

packaging material.

She had four outstanding warrants for her arrest for identity theft, forgery, driving while barred, malicious prosecution, providing false identification and false information for a citation.

When they looked at pre-raid surveillance, detectives saw multiple suspected customers coming and going from her home.

Her arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 7 in Scott County Court.