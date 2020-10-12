Woman jailed after pointing gun at Davenport funeral gathering

After being accused of pointing a gun at a Davenport funeral gathering, a Missouri woman is being held in Scott County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Sheona Mareia Whitfield, 42, faces felony charges of assault while displaying a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm after an incident Saturday afternoon.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to Pinehill Cemetery, 1530 E. 39th St., where they say Whitfield pointed a firearm at a funeral gathering with about 30 people. She was stopped in her black 2015 Kia Forte.

Police said a black gun was sticking out of the passenger-side bag on the floor. After they served a search warrant, they found a Drago pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition in a magazine.

“The defendant repeatedly admitted having and displaying the firearm on her own with no questioning.”