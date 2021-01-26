Woman jailed as suspect in arson at QC motel

After firefighters say she set a fire at a Davenport motel, a 35-year-old Moline woman was behind bars Tuesday.

Stephanie File was being held Tuesday on a total $25,100 bond in Scott County Jail.

File faces charges of first-degree arson, a felony; and interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree theft and trespass with damages, all misdemeanors.

Police name her as a suspect in a fire about 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Days Inn, 7222 Northwest Blvd. When fire crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the doorway of Room 139, a news release says.

Responding crews found a small fire inside the room that was mostly extinguished by the manager using a motel fire extinguisher. The room sustained moderate smoke damage.

No other occupants were displaced. The manager on scene was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

During the investigation, Davenport fire investigators determined File set the fire. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday, according to Scott County documents.

Fire investigators found File on Monday in an abandoned house on Warren Street.

With the assistance of Davenport police, File was taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal’s Office.

File is scheduled to appear Thursday in Scott County Court.