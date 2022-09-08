A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release.

A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.

The Ford Utility entered the northbound lane and struck the Escape, causing it to enter the northbound ditch, where it rolled multiple times. The driver of the Escape was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The other driver, a 21-year-old man from Annawan, Ill., was uninjured.

While responding to the crash, a Henry County Deputy lost control of a squad car and rolled over several times (Illinois 78 at Baker School Road). The deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges may be filed pending an investigation, the release says. No further information was available Thursday.