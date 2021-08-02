Woman killed in I-80 crash identified

UPDATE: The Bettendorf woman who was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Monday morning has been identified.

The Iowa State Patrol says Diane Teresa Madesian, 43, was “stopped partially in the travel portion” of eastbound I-80 near mile marker 297 in an SUV and was “believed to have been outside the vehicle” when another SUV hit her vehicle. Madesian was fatally struck by that SUV and a semi.

EARLIER UPDATE: One person has been confirmed dead in the crash by the Iowa State Patrol.

EARLIER UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound in Davenport was shut down for over two hours Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash. For a period of time westbound traffic also was being diverted.

The crash occurred before 4 a.m., east of Brady Street near mile marker 297.

