Woman pleads guilty to residential arson

UPDATE: A Moline woman charged with two felonies in an arson case pleaded guilty Thursday to the lesser charge and had a Class X felony dismissed.

According to court records, Lisett Garcia had a charge of arson/knowing people were present dismissed after pleading guilty to residential arson, a Class 1 felony.

Garcia’s sentencing has been set for July 6.

EARLIER UPDATE

Woman held on $500,000 bond as arson suspect

By Linda Cook, November 2, 2020

A Moline woman was being held on a $500,000 bond Monday after she was arrested as a suspect in an arson case.

Lisett C. Garcia, 23, of Moline, held in Rock Island County Jail, faces charges of aggravated arson/knowing people were present, a Class X felony; and residential arson, a Class 1 felony, according to Rock Island County documents.

Moline Police Detective John Leach, who arrested Garcia, said the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of 6th Avenue, Moline.

She made a first appearance Monday in Rock Island County Court and was advised of her rights, charges and penalties. She will be represented by a public defender.

Her preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10.

Class X is the most serious type of felony in Illinois, and includes crimes such as murder and other “elevated crimes.” Class X felonies have a punishment of a minimum of six years with up to 30 years and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

A Class 1 felony in Illinois is the second-most serious class of felony in Illinois, with a punishment of a fine up to $25,000 and/or four to 15 years in state prison.

