Woman rescued from Burlington house fire

An unconscious woman had to be rescued from a house fire in Burlington on Friday.

The Burlington Fire Department got the call just before 6:30pm of a fire at 1527 Grove Street in Burlington. When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the rear of the one-story home. The fire was located in the kitchen with heavy smoke throughout the house.

When firefighters searched the house, they found an unconscious woman and were able to safely get her out. She was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The fire was contained to the kitchen of the home and was put out shortly after 7pm. The damage to the home is still being assessed.

There were no other injuries, but, unfortunately 3 dogs died from the fire. The house did have functioning smoke alarms. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Burlington Police and Fire Departments and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office are still investigating the cause of the fire, although it is not considered suspicious.

Firefighters remained on the scene until around 11pm.