Woman rescued from fire in Muscatine

Crews battled a fire at 512 Liberty Street in Muscatine on the morning of July 14, 2020 (photo courtesy of the Muscatine Fire Department).

Muscatine Police officers rescued a woman from a house fire at 512 Liberty Street Tuesday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the officers arrived at the house. They first entered the front of the house but were not able to locate anyone. Then they forced open a back door and found an 80-year-old woman just inside.

The officers were able to get her out and she received medical attention at the scene. She was initially taken to Trinity Muscatine and then later transported to the University of Iowa specialized Care Unit.

When the Muscatine Fire Department arrived, they found the entire first floor of the home in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Heavy smoke was seen coming form the eaves, so a second crew was sent to the second floor and eventually put out a fire inside the attic.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $39,000.

One firefighter was injured. He was treated at the scene and then transported to the University of Iowa for further care. He was discharged a short time later.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department and the Fruitland Fire Department at the scene.

The Salvation Army provided water and food for the emergency crews. The Red Cross provided assistance to two family members.