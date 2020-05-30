Woman rescued from Galesburg fire

A woman was rescued from a second floor apartment in a Galesburg fire early Saturday morning.

The Galesburg Fire Department got the call of the structure fire on 362 North Broad Street at 2:45am. While on the way to the fire, they got a report of a person trapped on the second floor. Before fire crews arrived, a police officer tried to attempt a rescue but was not able to due to heavy smoke.

At the scene, firefighters noticed the 2 story, 5 unit apartment building had heavy smoke coming out of every window and heavy flames on the north side of the building.

One unit tried to attack the fire through the front door but were driven back by high heat. Another crew fought the fire from the north side, which aloud the first crew to enter the front of the building.

Once in the building, firefighters heard a cry for help from someone on the second floor. Acting Captain Kyle Harms and Firefighter Joe Brignall used a thermal imaging camera to go up the stairwell through the heavy smoke where they found a 23 year old woman and her dog. They were able to get her to safety and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A previous shift of firefighters were called in to help relieve the fatigued crews on scene as they continued to battle the fire.

The fire was under control by 4:08am.

The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The cause is still under investigation.