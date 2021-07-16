Woman sentenced to seven years for residential burglary

A woman who stole kitchen appliances and tools in Jo Daviess County has been sentenced to prison.

Nicole M. Hefel, of East Dubuque, Ill., was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded sentenced guilty previously to charges of residential burglary (Class 1 felony) and perjury (Class 3 felony).

Hefel was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the residential burglary charge and four years for the perjury charge, according to a news release from Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf.

Among the items Hefel stole were two window air conditioners, a refrigerator, am electric stove, two electric dishwashers, an electric dryer, a flat screen television, a microwave, a log splitter, a wood chipper and a chainsaw, court documents say.

The sentences will be served concurrently. Pursuant to new sentencing laws that went into effect on July 1, 2021, the residential burglary sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, rather than two years,

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of these cases.