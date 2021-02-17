Woman seriously injured in early morning shooting Wednesday

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a woman early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 3:12 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of N. Main St. in reference to a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was treated on scene, transported to Genesis East Hospital by Medic Ambulance and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
