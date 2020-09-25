Woman shot at townhouse, speaks exclusively to Local 4 News

A domestic dispute ended with a shooting in the small Iowa town of Park View, hours later the victim speaks exclusively to Local 4 News.



“It hurts, I’m dying without being dead.”



Hours after being shot Walttishia West talked about what she went through Thursday morning.



“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t keep water down, like at this point rebuttally sick,” said West.



She says she’s thankful for being alive after she was shot in her thigh during a dispute.



West is now home but says it will take some time to recover and she is just focused on her family.



“Definitely going to be very much harder like not being able to chase around my 2-year-old,” said West.



She’s thankful for her family’s support and is grateful things didn’t end worse.



“My mom and my kids and not being dead cause I could’ve been that too,” said West.



The suspect Christopher Halford is in the Scott County Jail and will appear in court on Friday.