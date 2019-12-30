Woman stabbed multiple times in East Moline

A woman in East Moline sustained multiple stab wounds to her back and head.

East Moline Police officers responded to a disturbance call between a male and a female around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 16th Ave.

The woman was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, and is currently in stable conditions.

The male had fled the scene but was soon relocated and taken into custody with the assistance of Rock Island Police Department. He is now in the Rock Island County jail on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery.