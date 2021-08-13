Woman struck by train taken to hospital

A woman was hit by a train near Railroad Avenue in Moline on August 13, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A woman struck by a train Friday in Moline was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Moline Police responded to the area of 5th Street and Railroad Avenue around 10:31 a.m. after a report of a pedestrian struck by an eastbound train.

Officers located a 60-year-old woman on the tracks between River Drive and Railroad Avenue.

She was found to have been struck by an Iowa Interstate Railroad locomotive while traveling on railroad tracks owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF).

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Police requested the assistance of the Moline Police Department, which assigned the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0406 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips mobile app.