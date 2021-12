A woman was transported by ambulance from the scene of a hit-and-run crash Monday evening. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

The Rock Island Fire Ambulance transported a woman, who was trapped in a vehicle on its side, from the scene of a hit-and-run crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle was on its side when our Local 4 News crew arrived on the scene at 14th Avenue near 41st Street, Rock Island. We do not know whether anyone faces charges or how severe the woman’s injuries are.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they are available.