Woman transported to hospital after house fire

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1500 block of Willard Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

All three stations responded to the call, and 11 personnel were on duty.

Preliminary information indicated the resident and their dog may have still been in the home at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the one-story home. The fire was quickly extinguished.

A female subject was located and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The dog escaped the home safely on its own.

Galesburg Fire Investigators and Galesburg Police Detectives are still investigating the cause of the fire.

