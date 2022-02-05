A woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries late Friday evening following a single-vehicle accident in rural Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 11:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of West Stadel Road and West Menzemer Road, Elizabeth.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was traveling southeast on Menzemer Road and attempted to turn east onto West Stadel Road.

Deputies say the vehicle spun out and ended up in the ditch, causing damage.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Veronica L. Villareal, 35, of Bolingbrook, Ill.

Villareal, the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Midwest Medical in Galena for treatment of injuries.

She was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elizabeth Fire and EMS.