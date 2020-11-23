Woman trapped in rolled over pick-up truck

A pick-up truck rolled over in 5100 block of 180th Street in East Moline just before 2 p.m. on Monday.
A woman, who was stuck in the truck due to it resting on the driver’s side, had to be rescued by the Hampton Fire Department. She did not require any medical attention.
There is no information at this time as to what caused the accident.
