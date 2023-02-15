Whiteside County Deputies have arrested a woman wanted in Florida, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

About 5:45 p.m.Tuesday at a residence in rural Sterling, Whiteside County Deputies arrested 45-year-old Summer S. Cleland on three warrants out of Volusia County, Florida,

Summer Cleland (photo: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office)

The warrants were for felony theft, unlawful possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a Schedule II substance. The warrants had no bond, the release says.

Cleland was taken into custody after Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office had been alerted to her whereabouts, and that she was in Whiteside County possibly trying to avoid arrest in Florida, according to the release.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office worked with Florida authorities, who issued nationwide warrants for Cleland. She was taken into custody without incident, the release says.

In the release, Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker reminds residents the telephone number of Whiteside County Crime Stoppers is 815-625-7867. Crime Stoppers pays reward money leading to arrests, and the caller remains anonymous.