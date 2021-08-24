Woman who died in fire identified

A woman died after an apartment fire Tuesday.

The Burlington Fire and Police departments responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Washington Street in Burlington around 7:04 a.m. after 911 calls indicated that people were trapped inside the house.

A two-story apartment house had heavy fire showing in the front.

Dispatchers worked with the callers to obtain information on their locations as police officers and firefighters worked outside to evacuate the house and bring the fire under control.

The 4-unit apartment house sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss. The property is insured. Three of the four units were occupied with a total of 4 occupants. Two of the occupants were injured. They were treated at the scene and transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. A third occupant escaped uninjured and left the scene prior to police arrival. The two occupants

were treated and released from the hospital.

Firefighters conducted a search of the building and located a fourth occupant.

Samantha M. Hoenig, 44, was removed from the house by firefighters. Paramedics treated Hoenig at the scene and transported her to SEIRMC, where she later died of her injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is not considered suspicious at this time.

Eleven Burlington firefighters initially responded to the call and were assisted by five West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington police officers and deputies from Des Moines County Sheriff’s office assisted with injured victims and fireground operations. Superior Ambulance, Alliant Energy, and 1-800-Board-Up provided vital assistance at the scene.

One firefighter was injured and was being treated at the hospital.