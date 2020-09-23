Woman who tried to save beloved Bettendorf teacher’s life speaks out

The woman who tried to save the life of a beloved Bettendorf High School teacher who passed away over the weekend is speaking out.

Nicki Brus said she was driving home when she saw Keith Bonnstetter on the ground.

She pulled over and asked if he needed help.

Brus said he was gasping for air, and she called 9-1-1.

She stayed with him the whole time.

“I did reach out to his widow and let her know that, although anything we say won’t bring him back, he did not pass away alone. I stayed with him until the fire truck arrived.”

Bonnstetter’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.