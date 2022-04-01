A woman whose son is accused of murdering a 14-month-old child believes he’s innocent and says prosecutors have the wrong person.

Prosecutors charged Rahsaan Strawder, of Colona, with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery in connection with the death of the toddler.

Strawder appeared for a pretrial hearing in Henry County court Friday morning.

Local 4 News spoke with his mother after the hearing.

She maintains Strawder is not responsible for the 14-month-old’s death and wants investigators to look at everyone who might be connected to the case.

“What is the purpose of him trying to hurt a baby? He wouldn’t dare do that,” said Delargo Dunn, Strawder’s mother. “The baby had no broken — Rashaan is a big guy, first of all, so there’s no bruises, and there’s no broken bones, so happened to this baby? The baby was in the mom’s care.”

Strawder is due back in court on May 13.