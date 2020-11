Ben Wilson, the owner of Wilson Residential Construction dropped off a trailer filled with shingles and other materials to put in a new roof for a home on 1700 block of 68th Street in Davenport. However overnight before the project began, it was stolen when someone hooked it up to their car and drove off with it.

"There's a lot of money. It was a brand new trailer we bought maybe three and a half months ago so it's brand new and there's 2500 dollars worth of materials in the back of it." Said Wilson. "The other issue is the homeowner is obviously not getting their roof done this weekend so it kind of throws schedule's and things like that off. It's just unfortunate for everybody."