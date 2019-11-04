Woman’s eye seriously damaged by drive-by paintball shooting

Davenport Police are still looking for the people responsible for shooting a woman in the face with a paintball gun.

It happened Saturday in the East Village of Davenport.

Witnesses say a dark colored SUV pulled up to the corner of Jersey Ridge and 11th Street.

They say someone in the car started shooting paintballs at people on the sidewalk.

The woman who was hit is being treated for a serious eye injury.

Police say this might not have been the only incident.

They’re looking into similar reports from around the city.

If you have any information, Davenport Police want to hear from you.