Woman’s sentencing for voluntary manslaughter in deadly shooting at Chuck E. Cheese delayed

No sentencing today for the Davenport woman accused of a deadly shooting at a kids pizza place .

It happened at the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Davenport last October.

An order from Judge Henry Latham on Friday morning delayed the defendant’s punishment for an addendum to the pre-sentence investigation.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told Local 4 News that’s because some statements Treshonda Pollion made in that investigation made the judge question if she actually admitted guilt.

The defense asked for a chance to clarify it.

Pollion pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in April for killing 29-year-old Eloise Chairs.

She initially faced a second-degree murder charge.

Pollion could get 10 years in prison.

Sentencing has been rescheduled for July 9.