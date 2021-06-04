Woman’s sentencing for voluntary manslaughter in deadly shooting at Chuck E. Cheese delayed

No sentencing today for the Davenport woman accused of a deadly shooting at a kids pizza place .
It happened at the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Davenport last October.
An order from Judge Henry Latham on Friday morning delayed the defendant’s punishment for an addendum to the pre-sentence investigation.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told Local 4 News that’s because some statements Treshonda Pollion made in that investigation made the judge question if she actually admitted guilt.
The defense asked for a chance to clarify it.
Pollion pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in April for killing 29-year-old Eloise Chairs.
She initially faced a second-degree murder charge.
Pollion could get 10 years in prison.
Sentencing has been rescheduled for July 9.