Woman’s sentencing for voluntary manslaughter in deadly shooting at Chuck E. Cheese delayed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

No sentencing today for the Davenport woman accused of a deadly shooting at a kids pizza place .

It happened at the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Davenport last October.

An order from Judge Henry Latham on Friday morning delayed the defendant’s punishment for an addendum to the pre-sentence investigation.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told Local 4 News that’s because some statements Treshonda Pollion made in that investigation made the judge question if she actually admitted guilt.

The defense asked for a chance to clarify it.

Pollion pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in April for killing 29-year-old Eloise Chairs.

She initially faced a second-degree murder charge.

Pollion could get 10 years in prison.

Sentencing has been rescheduled for July 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story