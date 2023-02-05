In conjunction with the Figge exhibit “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960,” the Figge Art Museum presents four award-winning, ground-breaking, women-directed, feature-length films to celebrate the remarkable contributions and achievements made by women in the cinematic arts.

The Figge is at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-7804.

Film at the Figge is a Thursdays at the Figge program. Admission is free to the museum and the films in the John Deere Auditorium. Here’s a look at the lineup:

Thursday, February 16, 6:30 p.m.: “Selma,” 2014, directed by Ava DuVarnay. A chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965 to secure equal voting rights. Ava DuVarnay is the first Black woman to direct a feature-length film.

Awards:

· Academy Award nomination: Best Director.

· Academy Award for Best Song: “Glory”

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6t7vVTxaic

Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.: “Me and You and Everyone We Know,” 2005, directed by Miranda July. A lonely, single-parent shoe salesman and an eccentric performance artist struggle to connect.

Awards:

· Cannes Film Festival: Caméra d’Or

· Sundance Film Festival: Special Jury Prize

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t87QILBZd_I

Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m.: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, 2016, directed by Celine Sciamma. In 18th-Century France, young painter Marianne, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Heloise without her knowing. Marianne must observe her model by day to paint her portrait at night. The two women become close as they share Heloise’s last moments of freedom before her impending wedding, which she dreads.

Awards:

· Cannes Film Festival: Best Screenplay

· Caesar Award: Best Cinematography

· New York Film Critics: Best Foreign Language Film

· Nat. Soc. of Film Critics: Best Cinematography

Trailer: https://youtube.com/watch?v=R-fQPTwma9o&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m.: “The Farewell,” 2019, directed by Lulu Wang. When they learn that their grandmother has only a short time to live, a Chinese family schedules a wedding for all to gather before she dies. Based on an actual lie.

Awards:

· Independent Spirit Awards: Best Film, Best Supporting Actress

· Golden Globe Awards: Best Film, Best Actress

· Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Nominee: Best Director

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RofpAjqwMa8

POST-SCREENING WINE AND DISCUSSION

After each film, you can socialize and discuss the film with a complimentary glass of wine in the lobby just outside the John Deere Auditorium. Also, the bar is now open again on Thursday. The lobby bar opens at 5 p.m. for all to socialize before each Thursdays at the Figge program.