For the first time in its 66-year history, the local Beta Epsilon chapter of the women educators’ society, Delta Kamma Gamma (DKG) International, will honor educational leaders in the Illinois Quad Cities on Wednesday, March 9.
The organization will recognize 50-plus female leaders at the Butterworth Center, Moline. Bonnie Lawhorn, president of the chapter (representing Rock Island, Whiteside and Mercer counties) said recently there are 65 members in her chapter, and those to be recognized don’t have to be members.
DKG’s mission includes:
- To unite women educators of the world in a genuine spiritual fellowship.
- To honor women who have given or who evidence a potential for distinctive service in any field of education.
- To advance the professional interest and position of women in education.
“We have superintendents, principals, directors,” Lawhorn said of those attending Wednesday’s event. One, the principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, was recently honored by the Illinois Principals Association (IPA).
Dr. Dorian Maag was chosen as Elementary School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region.
“It’s not a business meeting. We’ll mingle and greet the ladies,” Lawhorn said. “We’d like them to join our organization.”
“We want to recognize women who are in leadership positions,” she said. “It’s something different and it’s a way to meet people from other towns, seeing how they’re doing.”
Now there are four female superintendents in the Q-C: Rachel Savage of Moline-Coal Valley, Michelle Morse of Bettendorf, Terri VandeWiele of Silvis, and Heidi Lensing of Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District.
“I’m hoping it’s becoming more common, but a majority of the time, it’s men,” Lawhorn said.
Among activities the local Beta Epsilon chapter has done in recent years are:
- Held technology workshops
- Made tie blankets to give to area classrooms along with a book to promote reading
- Supported Marion Medical Mission in their efforts to build wells in Africa to supply clean drinking water to the villages
- Made 50 hygiene kits supporting the Days for Girls project so that girls could continue to attend school
- Gave grants to female college students entering the field of teaching
- Gave scholarships to members for projects/supplies for their classrooms
Lawhorn has been retired from teaching for eight years, and Beta Epsilon members range in age from 30 to 85. She taught for 21 years, 15 with the Moline-Coal Valley School District, and before that, she taught in Rock Island.
In Rock Island, Lawhorn taught 1st and 2nd grades, and in Moline was the elementary librarian at Washington, as well as Bicentennial in Coal Valley, and Lincoln-Irving in Moline.
She worked for a female elementary school principal in Rock Island, at Frances Willard.
“She ran a tight ship; everybody knew what it was they were to do,” Lawhorn said. “It was fantastic. We used to joke, you could eat off the floors, because our janitor under her direction, kept things super clean.”
She wanted to continue in Beta Epsilon after retirement because she enjoys the people.
“It’s good to have a presence in the community, see what we can do to help – whether it’s our members in the classroom or keeping ourselves informed,” Lawhorn said. “We’re lifelong learners.”
Offering meetings on Zoom during the pandemic was helpful, she said. Part of that was offering artistic activities, to relieve stress, and have online auctions.
On April 29 to May 1, DKG will have a state convention in Springfield, the first time they’ve met in person in two years for a convention.
“It’s great to see each other in person,” Lawhorn said.
Dr. Debra (Debbie) LeBlanc has been nominated by the International Nominations Committee for the office of President of DKG International for the 2022 – 2024 Biennium. LeBlanc served as the Northeast Regional Director, Illinois State Organization president, and on several International Committees. Formerly from Downers Grove, Ill., LeBlanc now lives in Baton Rouge, La.
“The members of Beta Epsilon along with all of the Illinois State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma are extremely proud of Debbie for the work she has done in Illinois and will continue to do as the head of our entire organization if elected,” Lawhorn said.
“Although she has been nominated, there will be three nominations from the floor during the International Convention to be held in New Orleans, La., July 12 – 16, 2022,” she said. “At this time, it is not known which offices will have nominations from the floor.
QC recognized educators
The recipients being honored as Key Women Educators in Leadership Positions on Wednesday are:
- Kristin Allen – Principal of Washington Junior High School, Rock Island
- Tracy Anderson – Principal of Glenview Middle School, East Moline
- Tara Bahnks – Principal of Willard Elementary School, Moline
- Janet Barnhart – Principal of the Grade 6 – 12 Campus, Prophetstown
- Jane Barret – Principal of Seton Elementary School, Moline
- Nicole Berry – Director of Horace Mann Early Learning Center, Rock Island
- Stacey Cary – Director of Human Resources, Black Hawk College, Moline
- Stephanie Christensen – Principal of Hillcrest Grade School, East Moline
- Renee Detloff – Director of Villa Montessori School, Moline
- Brooke Dir – Principal of Franklin Elementary School, Sterling
- Tia-Farrah Edwards – Principal of Thurgood Marshall Learning Center, Rock Island
- Jenna Emery – Principal of Illinois City Elementary School, Illinois City
- Liz Engstrom – Principal of Washington Elementary School, Moline
- Rachel Fowler – Principal of Jefferson Early Childhood Center, Moline
- Cindy Frank – Principal of Lincoln Elementary School, Sterling
- Michelle Hammond – Principal of Bethany Black Hawk Phoenix Program, Carbon Cliff
- Katherine Hasson – Principal of Rockridge High School, Taylor Ridge
- Dawn Heitzler – Principal of Annawan High School/Annawan Grade School, Annawan
- Kara Kullerstrand – Principal of Prophetstown Elementary School, Prophetstown
- Teresa Landon – Principal of Jane Addams Elementary School, Moline
- Heide Lensing – Superintendent of Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District
- Sarah Leonard – Principal of Earl Hanson Elementary School, Rock Island
- Kali Livengood – Principal of Erie Elementary School, Erie
- Kristin Loy – Principal of High Road School of the Quad Cities, Moline
- Dr. Dorian Maag – Principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Milan
- Kathy Malcolm – Executive Director for Planning and Institutional Effectiveness, Black Hawk College, Moline
- Dr. Dusti Markham – Principal of John Deere Middle School, Moline
- Dr. Amy Maxeiner – Vice President for Instruction, Black Hawk College, Moline
- Kelly McLaughlin – Principal of Jordan Catholic School, Rock Island
- Dr. Michelle Morse – Superintendent of Bettendorf Community School District, Bettendorf
- Glenda Nicke – Dean of Adult and Continuing Education, Black Hawk College, Moline
- Amy Nitzel – Principal for Rock Island Center for Math & Science, Rock Island
- Jennifer Oetting – Principal of Newman Central Catholic High School, Sterling
- Lynsy Oswald – Principal of Hamilton Elementary School, Moline
- Chelese Palmer – Principal of Riverdale Preschool, Rock Falls
- Julie Paup – Principal of Butterworth Elementary School, Moline
- Michelle Pittington – Principal of Franklin Elementary School, Moline
- Rosalva Portillo – Principal of Lincoln-Irving Elementary School, Moline
- Kari Roberts – Principal of Winola Elementary School, Viola
- Trista Sanders – Principal of Moline High School, Moline
- Dr. Rachel Savage – Superintendent of Moline-Coal Valley School District, Moline
- Kathleen Schipper – Principal of River Bend Middle School, Fulton
- Christan Schrader – Director of Black Hawk Special Education, East Moline
- Amber Sensabaugh – Principal of Northeast Junior High School, East Moline/Silvis
- Jodi Sierra – Principal of Wells Grade School, East Moline
- Amy Skinner – Principal of Black Hawk Area Education Center, East Moline
- Laura Stout – Principal of Quad City Christian School, Moline
- Lindsay Stumpenhorst – Principal of Challand Middle School, Sterling
- Christi Thigpen-Varnes – Principal of Edison Junior High School, Rock Island
- Dr. Terri VandeWiele – Superintendent of Silvis School District, Silvis
- Maggie Wallace – Principal of United North Elementary School, Alexis
- Heather Wittenauer – Principal of Jefferson Elementary School, Sterling