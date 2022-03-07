For the first time in its 66-year history, the local Beta Epsilon chapter of the women educators’ society, Delta Kamma Gamma (DKG) International, will honor educational leaders in the Illinois Quad Cities on Wednesday, March 9.

The organization will recognize 50-plus female leaders at the Butterworth Center, Moline. Bonnie Lawhorn, president of the chapter (representing Rock Island, Whiteside and Mercer counties) said recently there are 65 members in her chapter, and those to be recognized don’t have to be members.

DKG’s mission includes:

To unite women educators of the world in a genuine spiritual fellowship. To honor women who have given or who evidence a potential for distinctive service in any field of education. To advance the professional interest and position of women in education.

“We have superintendents, principals, directors,” Lawhorn said of those attending Wednesday’s event. One, the principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, was recently honored by the Illinois Principals Association (IPA).

Dr. Dorian Maag was chosen as Elementary School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region.

Dr. Dorian Maag, Principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, was named Elementary School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region by the Illinois Principals Association (photo: Rock Island – Milan School District #41)

“It’s not a business meeting. We’ll mingle and greet the ladies,” Lawhorn said. “We’d like them to join our organization.”

“We want to recognize women who are in leadership positions,” she said. “It’s something different and it’s a way to meet people from other towns, seeing how they’re doing.”

Now there are four female superintendents in the Q-C: Rachel Savage of Moline-Coal Valley, Michelle Morse of Bettendorf, Terri VandeWiele of Silvis, and Heidi Lensing of Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District.

The female Illinois QC superintendents (clockwise from top) are Rachel Savage, Heidi Lensing an Terri VandeWiele.

“I’m hoping it’s becoming more common, but a majority of the time, it’s men,” Lawhorn said.

Among activities the local Beta Epsilon chapter has done in recent years are:

Held technology workshops

Made tie blankets to give to area classrooms along with a book to promote reading

Supported Marion Medical Mission in their efforts to build wells in Africa to supply clean drinking water to the villages

Made 50 hygiene kits supporting the Days for Girls project so that girls could continue to attend school

Gave grants to female college students entering the field of teaching

Gave scholarships to members for projects/supplies for their classrooms

Lawhorn has been retired from teaching for eight years, and Beta Epsilon members range in age from 30 to 85. She taught for 21 years, 15 with the Moline-Coal Valley School District, and before that, she taught in Rock Island.

Bonnie Lawhorn is president of the Beta Epsilon chapter of the women’s educators’ organization DKG International.

In Rock Island, Lawhorn taught 1st and 2nd grades, and in Moline was the elementary librarian at Washington, as well as Bicentennial in Coal Valley, and Lincoln-Irving in Moline.

She worked for a female elementary school principal in Rock Island, at Frances Willard.

“She ran a tight ship; everybody knew what it was they were to do,” Lawhorn said. “It was fantastic. We used to joke, you could eat off the floors, because our janitor under her direction, kept things super clean.”

She wanted to continue in Beta Epsilon after retirement because she enjoys the people.

“It’s good to have a presence in the community, see what we can do to help – whether it’s our members in the classroom or keeping ourselves informed,” Lawhorn said. “We’re lifelong learners.”

Offering meetings on Zoom during the pandemic was helpful, she said. Part of that was offering artistic activities, to relieve stress, and have online auctions.

On April 29 to May 1, DKG will have a state convention in Springfield, the first time they’ve met in person in two years for a convention.

“It’s great to see each other in person,” Lawhorn said.

Dr. Debra (Debbie) LeBlanc has been nominated by the International Nominations Committee for the office of President of DKG International for the 2022 – 2024 Biennium. LeBlanc served as the Northeast Regional Director, Illinois State Organization president, and on several International Committees. Formerly from Downers Grove, Ill., LeBlanc now lives in Baton Rouge, La.

Dr. Debra LeBlanc

“The members of Beta Epsilon along with all of the Illinois State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma are extremely proud of Debbie for the work she has done in Illinois and will continue to do as the head of our entire organization if elected,” Lawhorn said.

“Although she has been nominated, there will be three nominations from the floor during the International Convention to be held in New Orleans, La., July 12 – 16, 2022,” she said. “At this time, it is not known which offices will have nominations from the floor.

QC recognized educators

The recipients being honored as Key Women Educators in Leadership Positions on Wednesday are: