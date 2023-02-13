From love heart-themed decorations to color-coded food platters, the interior experts at Living Cozy have four tips to host a “Galentines” event, according to a news release.

What is Galentines?

Usually celebrated on the 13th or the 14th of February, the celebration of “Galentines” is similar to Valentine’s Day. Made popular by Amy Poehler’s “Parks and Recreation” character Leslie Knope, the day is designed as a way to celebrate female friendship and platonic love. It’s a way to let your best friends and other special women in your life know how much they mean to you.

Setting the scene:

Much like the tradition of Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s is centered around the concept of love. Setting the scene with decorations and furniture that match this theme is important to any successful party.

1. Romantic decorations

Decorating your space with heart decorations, flower arrangements, and hints of pink and red will work well to help set the mood for your love-themed event. You could also spruce up the vibes by decorating with loose rose petals sprinkled around to set the mood. Of course, the decor you chose will depend on the type of vibe you and your friends are looking for. Feel free to venture out and make your theme as authentic to your vibe as possible.

2. Tablescape

Creating a tablescape can elevate your space. It’s a good way to impress your guests and show that you’re dedicated to the cause. Plus, it looks good.

To fit your Galentines theme, consider decorating your table with a pink table spread and romantic decorations like rose petals and candles. If you want to take it one step further, you could consider decorating the table with heart-shaped balloons and flower assortments.

It’s important to note that your tablescape doesn’t have to be expensive or overly time-consuming, as long as you stick to your theme, it should look amazing.

3. Food and refreshments

From pink plates to pink cocktails and mocktails, adding food and refreshment options for your guests to enjoy will elevate your set-up and add to the experience. Opting for your friend’s favorite comfort food and snacks could also be a nice touch. Whether it’s chocolate, crackers or ice cream, this thoughtful gesture will help show your friends that you care for them.

When it comes to your Galentine’s menu, serving heart-shaped food isn’t a necessity, but heart-shaped pizzas and cakes are set to be popular food choices for the day of love this year.

4. Entertainment

If you want to be a pro-host and elevate your evening with your friends, you could prepare some entertainment for your night. Think about what you and your friends usually enjoy doing together and center it around that. Whether you plan a friendship-based card game, make a girl-powered playlist or watch a movie, planning entertaining things for you to do can heighten the fun.