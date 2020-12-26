Suspect faces charges for eluding, meth, guns, machetes, hitting victim with pry bar, forgery

A 31-year-old DeWitt woman spent Christmas Day in Scott County Jail after law enforcement officers say she had guns and machetes in her vehicle, and, earlier this year, sold meth to undercover agents, among other incidents.

Brittney Warren, whose address also is listed as Davenport, faces multiple charges, including:

Felonies: failure to appear/delivery, false imprisonment, first-degree theft, willful injury, eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, extortion, forgery, second-degree theft.

Misdemeanors: driving under suspension, eluding, harassment, headlamp violation, operating without owner’s consent, carrying a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 12, Eldridge police and Scott County deputies tried to stop a 1999 GMC Suburban that Warren was driving, an arrest affidavit says. Officers knew she was wanted out of Davenport for multiple charges.

Warren drove at more than 80 mph in 25 mph zones, and ran a red light at the intersection of First Street and West LeClaire Road. She also did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of West LeClaire and Fifth streets.

Her driver’s license is suspended because of non-payment of fines.

Warren eventually ran from officers about 25 yards “in an attempt to impede the investigation.” She gave officers the name of “Jazmin Winters.”

Warren had a small black digital scale with white meth residue on it.

Officers executed a search warren on the Suburban, and found:

Six machetes within arm’s reach of the driver seat. Each knife blade was eight or more inches long.

Three bolt cutters and a pry tool in the vehicle, along with a cut lock. Warren “used these tools with the intent to commit burglaries,” the affidavit said.

A Marin Firearms .22 rifle and a Mossberg 12 GA shotgun, both within arm’s reach.

A live shotgun shell.

Warren has a prior charge of eluding, the affidavit says.

Other incidents from earlier this year, according to arrest affidavits, include:

Jan. 6: Davenport police received a report of an incident that started on the 4000 of West Kimberly Road.

Warren arrived at the location with a pry bar, and used it to hit a victim on top of the head. The victim received five staples for the injury.

Warren then took possession of the truck the victim arrived in, and left the property with the “victim bleeding in the passenger seat, unable to get out or remove themselves from the situation.”

Jan. 29: Warren and another person forged checks to get money.

March 30: Quad-Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) agents made an undercover purchase from Warren, who delivered about 2.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine to a police officer in the area of the 400 block of East Locust Street, Davenport, in exchange for $120.

Warren, who is scheduled for other court dates, has arraignment scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 14 in Scott County Court.