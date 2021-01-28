Women-led organization challenges women to pay it forward for National Mentoring Month

It’s never too late to make a New Year’s resolution. January is national mentoring month and Lead(h)er, a quad cities mentorship program, is taking on this national initiative by calling on women to participate in the “Strike a Match Challenge.”

This program matches young professionals who need guidance in their careers with seasoned professionals.

The challenge is to commit to mentorship as part of your New Year’s resolution.

This program has seen a rise of participation in the program since the pandemic began. Megan Hasselroth, the executive director of Lead(h)er, expressed how it’s almost more important than ever for young professionals to seek out guidance from community leaders.

“A lot of women are stuck at home. A lot of women are now e- learning and being teachers and they’re requirements for their personal and professional lives didn’t stop [with the pandemic]. We’ve seen such an increase in women not only wanting to give back, but to get something out of a mentor as well. ”

Lead(h)er has assisted a total of 838 women in the Quad Cities through mentorship since the program began.

To learn more about Lead(h)er, click the link here.