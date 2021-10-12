Women of Influence and Emerging Leaders are new awards to be given Wednesday

Juliet Christenson of Rock Island-based Royal Neighbors of America, is one winner of a new Women of Influence award from the QC nonprofit Women Lead Change.

Juliet Christenson, Director of Product Strategy and Development at Royal Neighbors of America, has been honored as a Woman of Influence by Women Lead Change (WLC) for the 2021 Leadership Awards, to be handed out Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The Women of Influence Honorees are one of two new categories, along with Emerging Leaders.

A native of the Quad Cities, Christenson’s career at Royal Neighbors of America spans three decades. Most recently, Christenson is a leader within the organization’s Growth Area where she manages strategic product planning and the product development lifecycle for life, annuity, and health product portfolios. In 2012, Christenson was named the Royal Neighbors Employee of the Year. As a constant pursuer of knowledge and growth, Christenson has also earned numerous professional designations, according to a company release.

The Women of Influence Award goes to female leaders ages 30-59 who:

Demonstrates excellence, creativity, and initiative in her business or profession.

Has made a lasting impact on the community through civic, nonprofit, philanthropic and/or volunteer engagement.

Is a role model for other women. Assists other women on their leadership path.

“Juliet’s data-driven decisions, strategic oversight, and leadership capabilities have greatly contributed to both cultural growth and business development at Royal Neighbors,” stated Curt Zeck, Royal Neighbors’ Vice President. “And for over 30 years, she has truly lived the Royal Neighbors mission of empowering women and supporting communities through leadership, volunteerism, and her commitment to the prosperity of her community.”

“Every organization wants a volunteer like Juliet,” said Amy Jones, Director of Philanthropy. “She takes on leadership roles and pushes strategic conversation. She is accountable to her role – and she inspires others to be involved.” Jones was one of several women that nominated Christenson to be honored.

Christenson will be recognized on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the WLC awards luncheon at the QC Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.

Alanna Rumler, left, and Haley DeGreve are the two winners of a new Emerging Leaders Award, honoring local women age 18-29 who are role models for others and have a reputation for high integrity and ethical standards.

