If you want to help promote the Quad Cities, local makers and the environment all at the same time, there’s a perfect new store to do that.

Crafted Quad Cities and Zero Waste Reserve opened just a couple weeks ago at 5015 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, at the incredibly bustling, sprawling and growing TBK Bank Sports Complex.

Some of the Quad Cities merchandise sold at Crafted QC, 5015 Competition Drive, Bettendorf (photos by Jonathan Turner).

Crafted QC is a gift shop featuring many local artists and handmade items.

The business was started by Mary Talbert in 2015 on downtown Davenport’s East 2nd Street, and current owner Rachelle Buckwalter of Moline sold her wooden signs there. She also used to host some workshops there.

Crafted QC plans to host future workshops in the new location.

Rachelle Buckwalter opened the store at the Bettplex in June 2023, after less than a year at Utica Ridge Road near Biaggi’s, Davenport.

“Not only is it important to shop local, but you’re supporting all the different makers who are in here,” Buckwalter said recently. “It’s a great shop for anybody.”

Before she opened the business, Buckwalter was a stay-at-home mom (she has 7-year-old twin boys and a 3-year-old boy). Talbert closed her business in August 2021 (she had health issues), and Buckwalter took it over in 2022, first opening in a building off Utica Ridge Road in Davenport near Biaggi’s last September.

“I liked all the local makers and supporting all the local makers,” she said recently. Crafted originally presented annual “BeckyFest” events (later “Crafty Cat”) for area creatives to sell their wares in and outside the RiverCenter, and Buckwalter rebranded it “Made Market QC.”

Some of the locally made goods for sale at Crafted Quad Cities, Bettendorf.

She holds them three times a year (April, August and December) in different locations – the next will be at the Bend XPO in East Moline, Aug. 4-5, 2023. The last one had 160 vendors, including kid makers.

“We had about 5,000 people, which was my goal, and hopefully each show gets more and more people,” Buckwalter said, noting they’ll also have a mini-market during Alternating Currents in downtown Davenport (by Raccoon Motel) on Aug. 19.

Crafted in downtown Davenport sold more eclectic, handmade items (from 100 makers), and Buckwalter is not as varied so far (with about 50), she said. “We’re slowly working our way up,” she said.

Given the dismantling of the iconic old I-74 bridge, popular sellers have included large bridge photos by Tammy Mutka of Milan (Raw Images Art & Photography), Buckwalter said.

Tammy Mutka, left, with one of her photos of the old I-74 Bridge, and Crafted QC’s owner, Rachelle Buckwalter.

She loves the Crafted QC variety of local goods (everything from art, greeting cards, glasses, mugs, T-shirts, and hats, to photos, candles, jewelry and bath and body items). “It’s hard not to take one of everything home,” she said. A number of the merchandise items are from Dan Bush’s Bummer City Inc. and Raygun.

At Utica, the space was a bit bigger (1,500 square feet versus 1,100 currently), but the foot traffic wasn’t good, Buckwalter said. Now, Crafted also is sharing the space with Zero Waste Reserve, owned by Kelsey Pisel, who sold at the previous Crafted QC store.

Zero Waste Reserve owner Kelsey Pisel, left, and Crafted QC owner Rachelle Buckwalter.

“We have all of her eco-essentials here,” Buckwalter said. “I think our businesses complement each other a lot. A lot of the items that are handmade are made from things that have been reused, like wood and stuff, so it naturally partners with Zero Waste.”

The booming TBK Complex was more attractive because of all the traffic that comes to the area, and the space became available after a small women’s boutique closed, Buckwalter said.

Eco-friendly items

Zero Waste has a lot of inventory for sale, handmade by people who care about sustainability and the environment, Pisel said. She sells natural, non-toxic, eco-friendly and sustainable beauty, cosmetic and personal care products for the body, home, and planet. She was inspired to launch the business six years ago, when she came across a toxic ingredient in a baby product.

“It hurt my heart that products, especially geared toward babies, would have ingredients that could harm them, so that got me thinking about everything we put on our body,” she said. “My oldest son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disease, and we decided to treat it with diet instead of medication, so that got me thinking of things we put in our bodies.”

Some of Zero Waste’s all-natural products, including laundry detergents.

Pisel’s kids are age 3, 8 and 11, and her husband encouraged her to start the business, which she began last year out of her Bettendorf home.

“Rachelle helped me grow and when this opportunity presented itself, it was like, ‘Let’s move in togther’,” she said, noting she mostly sold online before.

You can check out Zero Waste products on their website and Facebook page.

The QC’s first “zero waste” store capitalizes on a growing nationwide trend, Pisel said.

Zero Waste Reserve shares its space with Crafted QC, at 5015 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

“People have been waiting for it,” she said. “To have an actual store in the Quad Cities, the best part about starting it was we felt the Quad Cities was the perfect spot – it’s forward-thinking enough we thought we’d be embraced by the community.”

Crafted QC is open starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closes at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit its website or Facebook page.