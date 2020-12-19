Women’s Choice Center offers free resources to local mothers in need

Women’s Choice Center offers free pregnancy counseling, support and services for women and families.

Staff at the Bettendorf center say, during the 90s, the abortion rate was the highest ever.

They say pregnancy centers were just starting to open up to help young mothers.

At the time, there was just one center in the Quad Cities. Now, there are three.

“We all go through many situations in life that we think we’re alone, but we know that’s not the case. Just call Women’s Choice Center. We don’t want them to be in the same situation that Baby April’s mother was,” says Linda Rubey, Executive Director of Women’s Choice Center.

She adds that, right now, teenage pregnancy is down.

In fact, research shows locally, about 60% of ninth through 12th graders haven’t had sex.

The Women’s Choice Center not only sees patients but also offers a 24/7 hotline.

For more information, visit their website.