Ever wonder how woodcarvers create stunning works of art from pieces of wood? Find out how these artisans make beautiful objects from bits of wood during a Show & Sale by the Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers on Saturday, October 15. They’ll be at First Presbyterian Church, 777 25th Avenue in East Moline from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., demonstrating their work and their techniques for the public. Items displayed will be available for sale. Admission is free and the public is invited.

