Wooden toys are an iconic piece of German history. They are still widely popular today and known for their craftsmanship and durability. A workshop, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, will provide all materials and instruction at the German-American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Cost is $5 per person. Register here.

Learn about the history of wooden toys and Steve Verdon’s experience selling his handmade creations all over the Midwest. Construct your own toy out of the pieces provided and take home your creation. This workshop is suitable for all ages.

A parent or guardian may accompany a child free of charge.

Steve Verdon is a Davenport native who has dedicated many years to making toys. The business started with his parents in their garage in 1990. The started going to small, local shows and in 1991 they began going to national shows.

Over the years their operation expanded and they attended thousands of arts and craft shows from 1990-2022 throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, and Missouri.

Verdon continued to business after the death of his parents in 2007 and 2017, until inventory ran out in 2022. He has earned numerous awards for his creations.