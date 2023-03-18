Volunteer Millers of the Dutch Windmill, de Immigrant, will host a presentation featuring skills and artistry of the past. While most engineering and mechanic of milling today is performed by power tools and automation, the authentic mill maintains its use of wooden gears to stone grind grains into flour. An appreciation of the skills associated with the hand-worked tools from the past is clearly predominate to anyone when they observe the functioning of the “working” mill, a news release says.

Dan Schwank is a period woodworker and tool maker. He owns a business that reproduces 18th century woodworking tools for woodworkers who want to recreate furniture using period appropriate tools and techniques. His business, Red Rose Reproductions, has become a full time job since 2017, with sales in all 50 states and numerous countries worldwide.

Schwank will have his workbench with him to demonstrate these historical crafts. Guests can get a close up viewing of the tools and skills of this past true artistry.

The presentation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill. Monthly programs are sponsored by a grant from the D. S. Flikkema Foundation.

Programming is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities.

For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, visit here or call 563-249-6115.