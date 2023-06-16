A maintenance and interior and exterior painting project that cost more than $500,000 on Iowa American Water’s elevated Galbraith water storage tank and standpipe in Clinton is complete, a news release says.

The tanks, with a combined storage capacity of one million gallons, are near the intersection of 12th Avenue North and North 14th Street. They were taken out of service in mid-April so crews could complete the work. The tanks were back in service Friday.

“This work is necessary to extend the service life of our elevated storage tanks,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president of operations. “Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers’ homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods, and for fire protection.”

Iowa American Water thanks residents in the neighborhood for their patience and understanding as the work to enhance the water system was completed, the release says. The contractor for the work was L & T Painting Company, Inc. of Shelby Township, Michigan.