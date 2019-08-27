Work on I-80 bridge begins Thursday

Construction work on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Thursday.

Interstate Maintenance, Inc. will be completing the $191,000 contract to clean and wash the structure in preparation for inspections, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Daytime lane closures for both eastbound and westbound lanes will be required to complete the work. All lanes will be open to traffic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and all lanes open Friday thru Sunday.

The washing is scheduled to be completed in approximately 2 weeks. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.