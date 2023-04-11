It’s spring and that means road construction season is underway in the Quad Cities! The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) in Moline starts on Monday, April 17, weather permitting.

The work zone will be between 16th and 35th Streets and work includes pavement patching and resurfacing John Deere Road from 16th Street to 35th Street, expansion joint replacement, deck patching, and resurfacing the structures carrying John Deere Road over 27th Street and Interstate 74. Pavement patching is expected to take two weeks to complete. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. with a single lane closure during the day and the entire $7 million project should be completed by the end of October.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through this area. When possible, drivers should use alternate routes to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

To view area construction details, click here.