IowaWORKS, in partnership with Sivyer Steel and the United Steelworkers, will host an information meeting for displaced employees affected by the recent fire at Sivyer Steel.

The Rapid Response Worker Information Meeting will be 10 am. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the USW Union Hall, 880 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, a news release says.

“IowaWORKS assists all displaced employees and provides the resources needed to get back into the workforce,” said Jamie McLaughlin, rapid response coordinator. “This event will allow for easy access to those resources.”



There will be community resources on hand to answer questions. Sivyer employees will learn about unemployment insurance, food assistance, healthcare, job search and resume assistance.

For more information, contact Jamie McLaughlin at 563-445-3200, Extension 43335 or email jamie.mclaughlin@iwd.iowa.gov

A fire displaces workers

The Bettendorf Fire Department says the fire at Sivyer Steel Casting started around 9:04 p.m. Sept. 18 inside the structure and quickly spread throughout the inside.

Firefighters battle a blaze late Monday at Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf. (photo by Eric Olsen.)

The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department, LeClaire Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, Moline Fire Department and Medic EMS also responded to the scene and helped to eventually extinguish the fire.

“Heavy fire was noted inside the structure and through the roof as the first company arrived,” a news release from the Bettendorf Fire Department said. “There were workers inside the building at the time of the incident, but all of them were able to evacuate the building and were accounted for by management personnel on scene.”

No injuries were reported.

.