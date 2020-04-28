Workers at nursing homes in Geneseo & Sterling set to go on strike

Workers at 40 nursing homes, including one in Geneseo and one in Sterling, announced Monday that they will go on strike on May 8.

The two locally impacted nursing homes are Aperion Care Highwood in Galesburg and the Sterling Pavilion in Sterling.

This comes after a spokesperson for SEIU Healthcare Illinois says owners “ignored their pleas for essential resources, practices and information.”

The spokesperson claims that owners of these nursing homes have not provided improved personal protective equipment (PPE), enhanced safety protocols, appropriate hazard pay, given sufficient paid time off for coronavirus related illnesses and refused to increase staffing levels.

“My coworkers and I have told our management that we need more PPE and we need to know who has the virus in our facilities so we can help keep everyone safe but they seem more focused on protecting their profits than protecting people,” said Francine Rico at Villa of Windsor Park. “My sister who works with me has tested positive for COVID-19 and I have other coworkers who have it, too, and we don’t even know how many residents have it. We are being forced to risk our lives for poverty wages. That’s why we’re going on strike for our lives and the lives of our residents.”

Workers of SEIU Healthcare Illinois are asking for a one year contract that would increased their wage floor to $15 per hour for all workers and $16 per hour for CNAs. It would also provide for a 50% hazard pay bonus during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and 80 hours of paid sick leave for COVID-19 or related illnesses. The new contract they’re asking for also includes their employers to provide new PPE, safety training, emergency benefits, and ask that the employers assist workers in gaining access to testing.

Nursing home owners and SEIU Healthcare Illinois workers now have 10 days to come to terms before the strike begins. The current contract is set to expire on May 1.