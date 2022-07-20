The city of Bettendorf will host a Public Works Day open house on Saturday, May 14.

Union workers have filed a class action lawsuit against the City of Bettendorf, asking for lost pay they say they are owed.

The suit, which was filed July 11 in Scott County Court, was filed by Corry Shipley and Mark Schultz, on behalf of themselves “and other similarly situated employees,” documents say.

Shipley works in the Bettendorf Public Works Department. He is president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 61. Schultz also works in the Bettendorf Public Works department. He is vice president of AFSCME Council 61, the suit says.

“Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers must include on-call pay in employees’ regular rate – the rate used to calculate the overtime premium,” the suit says. City of Bettendorf employees are on-call for the sewer/storm water department, the street department, and snow removal, “but Bettendorf failed to add employees’ on-call pay to their regular rates,” the suit alleges.

Shipley and Shultz, along with other people they represent, receive on-call pay during select weeks throughout the year. The say on-call and overtime wages were withheld from some employees since July 1, 2020, to the present. “Bettendorf’s policy is to pay both exempt and non-exempt employees time-and-a-half for all hours they work over 40,” except department and division heads do not receive overtime, the suit says.

The plaintiffs do not seek to represent department or division heads, the suit says.

The plaintiffs demand a jury trial, saying the defendants have “willfully and intentionally violated the Iowa Wage Payment Collection Act.”

Local 4 News reached out to the city’s attorney but have not received a response.