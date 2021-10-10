Workers set up potential strike with Deere and Company

UAW members rejected a contract agreement with Deere & Company, setting the stage for a potential strike beginning at midnight Wednesday.

The agreement would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities, including several in the Quad Cities.

Deere & Company released a statement quoting Brad Morris, Vice President of Labor Relations for Deere & Company:

“After weeks of negotiations, John Deere reached tentative agreements with the UAW that would have made the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries significantly better for our employees. John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in an effort to better understand our employees’ viewpoints. In the meantime, our operations will continue as normal.”

Locally, UAW Local 281 voted 767-124 against ratification. The UAW Bargaining Committee is planning to meet tomorrow morning to discuss the union’s next steps.