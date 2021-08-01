World of Outlaws races in to Davenport Speedway

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models series will make its seventh, eighth and ninth visit to the Davenport, Speedway track Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 26-28 for the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking .



Events will include full shows, such as the 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Morton Buildings Features each night. An “Every Lap Matters” format will be used for the weekend, meaning drivers will score points based on qualifying, heat races, and features. Those points will set the Drydene Heat Race lineups for Saturday’s 70-lap finale, paying $30,000-to-win.



Winning all three events could see one driver walk away with $50,000 in total.



The Quad Cities 150 is also a homecoming for Tyler Bruening and Ryan Gustin. The two Hawkeye state drivers are locked in the Battle for Rookie of the Year, as Gustin tries to cut down Bruening’s 102-point lead.



Both drivers have the chance to bring home state fans to their feet, as a win by either would be their first taste of World of Outlaws glory. Last season, three-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard swept all three events at the Iowa venue. That includes the battle between he and Ricky Thornton Jr. that ended in a photo finish.



PREVIOUS DAVENPORT SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2020 – Brandon Sheppard on May 29, May 30 & July 28

2019 – Jimmy Owens on July 24

2018 – Chris Simpson on July 24

2007- Brian Harris on May 9

2004- Brian Birkhofer on Aug. 10



A fourth straight win at Davenport would add another rung on Sheppard’s ladder toward World of Outlaws history.



For tickets, visit here.



The racing action doesn’t stop at the track during the Quad Cities 150. Fans can enjoy events throughout the weekend, including a post-race concert each night. They’ll also be able to meet their favorite drivers during an autograph session on Saturday, Aug. 28.



For more information: CLICK HERE. Joining the World of Outlaws throughout the weekend are the IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Modifieds.

