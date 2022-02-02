Saturday, Feb. 12 will be an exceptionally special day for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, composer Jacob Bancks, Living Proof Exhibit, several performers and area cancer survivors.

After two delays due to COVID (over 21 months), “Karkinos” – the first opera ever commissioned by the QCSO and first written by the prolific Augustana-based composer – will have its world premiere at 7:30 p.m., at Moline High School’s Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

Jacob Bancks is a prolific composer and associate professor of music at Augustana College, Rock Island.

In collaboration with the Living Proof Exhibit (LPE), the QCSO commissioned Bancks in early 2019 to create his 90-minute opera, to provide hope, inspiration and celebration for those with cancer and all who love them. Based on direct conversations with people impacted by cancer, this emotional multimedia work featuring chamber orchestra, vocal soloists, dancers, and choir, depicts the story of a beautiful empress who is forced into battle with the unseen monster Karkinos the night before her coronation.

The soloists are soprano Sarah Shafer as the empress; mezzo-soprano Kelly Hill as the empress’ maid, a cancer survivor who has battled Karkinos in the past; and baritone Nathaniel Sullivan as an angel who represents the medical community. Bancks wrote the libretto as well.

“I’m thrilled to see ‘Karkinos’ finally come to life,” Pamela Crouch (LPE’s first executive director, who left the organization in late October 2021) said Wednesday. “I attended every interview Jacob did with patients, cancer survivors, family members, oncologists, nurses, and social workers. Those interviews were heartfelt and beautiful. When Jacob shared the libretto, I could see those stories reflected in his words.

Pamela Crouch is a four-time cancer survivor who in late October stepped down as head of Living Proof Exhibit. It’s a nonprofit that helps people touched by cancer, which she co-founded in 2010.

“He captured the fears, hopes, and facts of dealing with cancer in a way that I didn’t think possible,” said Crouch, a four-time cancer survivor herself. “Then when he shared the score, the impact was even more powerful. Through his words and music, he has captured all of the emotions attached to a cancer diagnosis. and most of all he shared the strength of this community and the power of hope.

“So many people touched by cancer are still unable to attend large group events,” she said, noting the QCSO will make a video recording of the performance available online for 30 days after the premiere. “The Quad City Symphony Orchestra has made it possible for all to view this wonderful opera through an online option. Because of this support, ‘Karkinos’ will bring its message of strength, community, and hope to all.”

LPE – through free programs – offers the therapeutic benefits of art to people impacted by cancer. They include creative sessions, exhibitions of art created by cancer survivors as a major exhibition and permanent rotating exhibitions at the cancer centers, art-to-go projects for patients and their families, as well as using technology to share exhibitions at the Figge Art Museum with patients receiving treatment at the cancer centers.

The new opera was born when LPE approached QCSO education and community engagement director Marc Zyla about incorporating more music in its therapy sessions with cancer survivors, who contribute to a Living Proof art exhibit every year.

Jordan Kirkbride, executive director of Living Proof Exhibit, which offers free arts programs to people affected by cancer.

“The premiere of ‘Karkinos’ will be an evening of celebration, not just for the organizations and community leaders that brought it to fruition, but also for the cancer-impacted people living in our community,” LPE’s current executive director, Jordan Kirkbride, said Wednesday.

“The people that attend Living Proof Exhibit’s programs will get to see and experience their stories told in a new way because of Dr. Bancks’ opera and we’re so excited to see their reaction to this work,” she said. “I’m positive that it will be an evening of joy and inspiration for our participants who are living with a cancer diagnosis.”

In February 2019, Crouch and Bancks met with more than 30 local cancer survivors, oncologists, nurses, radiologists, social workers and support people, to tell their stories through opera.

“In opera, there are many different ways to tell a story,” Bancks said in 2019. “One of the things opera is really good at is allegory. One of the advantages of allegory is that it tells many stories at once. I chose to go with this fairy-tale allegory because I wanted to tell many stories at once.”

Jacob Bancks at his happy place, a piano.

The composer, an Eastman School alum, has written a number of QCSO premieres — “Into the Wild” in 2017; a bassoon concerto “Dream Variations,” in 2016; and “Rock Island Line” in 2014. A career highlight was in November 2021, when Bancks’ concerto for clarinet and orchestra had its premiere with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

He’s had his works performed by the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Sarajevo Philharmonic, Annapolis Symphony, New York Youth Symphony, and the Eastman Philharmonia, as well as eighth blackbird, Pacifica Quartet, American Modern Ensemble, Schola Antiqua of Chicago, Cantori New York, Eastman Wind Ensemble, and Kobe (Japan) City Philharmonic Chorus.

Telling the story as fairy tale

In “Karkinos” (a Greek word which means “cancer”), the setting is a fantasy story, told by allegory, as the word “cancer” is never uttered in the opera. Karkinos is a mostly unseen monster in the story, representing the dreaded disease, which killed more than 600,000 Americans in 2021.

The music is “the movement of the human soul,” Bancks said recently. “When you have an opera, what you’re able to do is not just go generally, but moment by moment through the emotions of a character.”

Though he interviewed ordinary people for the opera, what they experienced “were epic emotions,” the composer said. An oncology nurse for 20 years herself got cancer, a few months after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

“The allegory for cancer is to fight Karkinos – to fight this invisible monster,” Bancks said, noting the maid character’s father was killed by Karkinos.

“The idea of families having to learn from each other, and go through similar trying experiences, is a really important part of the story,” he said.

The opera reveals the wide-ranging support needed to survive these trials. “That is very much a part of the narrative of the opera,” Bancks said.

Over the battle, the monster steals the Empress’ crown. It’s an object of obsession but not that important in the grand scheme, he said. She tells Karkinos, he can keep the crown, since she’s already an empress.

Bancks’ wife had thyroid cancer, and also battles multiple sclerosis. She agreed with the Empress’ conviction, for what actually is important.

“Karkinos” has been in the works since the beginning of 2019 and was originally set to premiere in May 2020.

The first diagnosis (when it’s announced to the Empress that the monster is coming) is the worst experience for cancer patients, Bancks said, noting that scene in the opera has the weirdest, scariest music.

Bancks has composed other vocal music, but this is his first opera and first time he’s penned his own text.

“It was mostly not difficult, because I knew I had a lot of freedom to change the text through the course of the composition process,” he said. “Almost all the text came fairly easy to me.”

The angel’s aria was the hardest to write, since it comes at the darkest moment of the opera, Bancks said. It was hard to find what he wanted to say “without seeming preachy or patronizing,” he said. “It’s easy when someone’s in a difficult situation to come up with useless things to say. The text of that aria, I wrote many texts, and most of it was useless advice to a woman in a very difficult situation.”

Bancks earned his master’s in composition at the Eastman School of Music and his doctorate at University of Chicago.

He decided sometimes the best thing to do in that instance is to tell a story, so the angel offers a consolation by telling about a nightingale, that could be seen as representing the empress. “What he’s trying to do is take her out of her current situation and imagine a different place,” Bancks said.

“Karkinos” was a dream come true for Bancks, who said recently that opportunities for a new professionally produced opera are rare. “One of my leading values as a composer, I am very concerned that my music is appropriate,” he said, noting Mozart once said he liked to write for a soloist that fit them like a well-tailored suit.

“Because I had this framework about cancer, it was really fun to write this,” Bancks said. “As devastating as so many stories I heard, when I talked with cancer survivors, oncologists and oncology nurses, and people who lost loved ones to cancer – they were very difficult, painful stories on the one hand.”

But writing suitable music (that fit just right) and words to honor those profound experiences was “an incredible joy,” he said.

The production is being directed by Shelley Cooper, his colleague at Augustana (who runs the musical theater program).

Shelley Cooper is the stage director.

“She has been unbelievable, absolutely amazing with her ideas,” Bancks said. The costumes have been created by Ellen Dixon, who retired from Augie’s costume shop and is a cancer survivor herself.

The choreographer is Kristin Marrs; dancers are Kara Bouck, Hanna Shaeffler, and Emily Trapnell, with Augustana Choral Artists, directed by Jon Hurty. The opera includes a ballet depiction of the monster.

“It’s mind-blowing what they’re doing,” Bancks said of the University of Iowa dancers. “It’s not easy music to choreograph.”

QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith “is an extremely gifted interpreter of opera,” he said. “Mark really knows what he’s doing with opera. We’ve got him and this chamber orchestra of 15 musicians from the QCSO – just wonderful players.”

“It is just going to be amazing,” Bancks said. “If you want an opportunity to see a collaboration of all of the arts, basically, all tied around his theme of struggle and glory that is cancer, then check it out.”

Third time will be charm

As the Empress, Sarah Shafer can’t wait to have this dream realized. “Karkinos” was originally scheduled for May 10, 2020; was pushed back to February 2021, but in November 2020, the QCSO decided to delay it a full year until this month.

Sarah Shafer holds degrees in voice and opera from the Curtis Institute of Music, and is based in Philadelphia.

“It has been very disappointing and frustrating to have been so delayed, but I am so happy that it is finally coming to fruition after many years of work from so many involved,” Shafer said recently by email.

“Jacob writes beautifully for the voice, and he really captures the character’s inner life at a given moment,” she said. “I am excited to hear his vocal lines with the orchestra. The message of the opera rings true to life — it truly shows the frustration, pain, and despair of a cancer patient, but also has a resounding message of life, hope, and strength.”

Shafer said she’s been lucky to have been a part of several world premieres in her career.

“It is a great honor and a great responsibility to be the first human singing a composer’s lines for the first time publicly,” she said. “I love to be part of a new opera, it is thrilling to hear it put together for the first time ever, and to be involved in the tiny last-minute adjustments before the first performance. It feels like being a part of history!”

In “Karkinos,” the (soon to be) Empress begins very proud and imperious, pompous, rude to others, and vain, Shafer said. “But as she is forced to embark on this battle with this very strong, and unknown enemy, Karkinos, she finds she needs other people— relies on them first for information, then support, and finally comfort.

“The battle with Karkinos changes her into a wiser, kinder ruler — someone who knows the value of life and of the lives of others,” the soprano said. “The music follows her emotional/spiritual transformation as well, woven throughout the fabric of the piece.”

Shafer in a 2018 “Marriage of Figaro” production. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut that year as Azema in a production of “Semiramide.”

Before the March 2020 pandemic shutdowns, Shafer had finished working as understudy for Barbarina in Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and was preparing for her debut with the L.A. Philharmonic, which never happened, due to COVID.

Mark Russell Smith has worked with Shafer since the Curtis Institute (Philadelphia) in 2007, from which she graduated. Then, she also had the part of Barbarina in “Marriage of Figaro.”

“She made an immediate impression as an innately musical singer and had a radiant presence on stage,” Smith has said. He went on to conduct Shafer in a tour of China and Korea with the Curtis Chamber Orchestra, and later in solo appearances with the QCSO.

From virtual to in-person performance

Both soloists Kelly Hill and Nathaniel Sullivan are Bettendorf High alums, and Sullivan has another special connection to the “Karkinos” premiere. He sang the Angel aria, remotely accompanied by Bancks on piano, and posted online on the original premiere date in 2020. (See it HERE.)

Sullivan, left, singing an aria from “Karkinos” in 2020, accompanied remotely by composer Jacob Bancks.

“I love it,” Sullivan said of the opera recently by phone. “What’s so exciting about these sorts of pieces, the world premieres, I won’t know how it’ll completely sound altogether until the first orchestral rehearsal.”

The singers have been preparing with computerized orchestral tracks, he noted.

“What I do know from singing through it, it’s an amazing piece,” Sullivan said. “The conversations Jacob had with cancer survivors, the depth of how thoughtful he was, how true, and the integrity of the piece is to make it as true and honest as possible.

“My mother had breast cancer; she’s in remission, and when she first read through the libretto, she said it’s a true piece,” he said. “What the use of fairy-tale language and plot does, fairy tales often get at the heart of a matter, and he accomplishes that so beautifully.”

Nathaniel Sullivan is a Bettendorf High alum who earned his master’s at the Bard College Conservatory graduate vocal arts program, led by Dawn Upshaw.

Sullivan said that a 2019 U.S. premiere he sang in, “The Cricket Recovers,” at the famed Tanglewood in Massachusetts, used a similar style in addressing weighty issues.

“It’s not a fairy tale, but very much a children’s story, with animal characters, as an allegory for mental health awareness, issues of anxiety, depression,” he said. “He uses these animal characters sort of in a child storybook way, to get at the heart of this complicated issue.”

“Karkinos” – even without mentioning cancer – touches your heart because the story is more universal, Sullivan said.

“We all grew up listening to stories of evil monsters,” he said. “He’s using those devices to appeal to our deepest human nature. The power of this, which also makes the experience universal, it removes the thing from a specific instance and makes it universal. It minimizes the risk of coming across as preachy, or being on a soapbox, and it allows room for people to experience in their own way, to interpret in their own way, taking away what they want.”

Sullivan loves doing contemporary works and premieres, to be able to work with the composer. A world premiere is extra special.

“The challenge is, you don’t have reference material — you can’t go on YouTube and watch a performance; you can’t find a recording on Spotify,” he said. “You have to sit down, learn it the traditional way.”

In the new opera, the Angel represents the medical community, the support required in order to battle cancer.

“I’m there to guide the Empress as much as possible through these battles,” Sullivan said. “What I think is an important distinction here though, is that being the Angel, I do not actually participate in the battles, which I think is interesting. It’s the Empress fighting this monster alone, which really when it comes down to it, that’s it.”

Kelly Hill, a Bettendorf High alum, earned her master’s in music from Yale and is pursuing her doctorate in vocal studies at the University of Iowa.

Kelly Hill also recorded an aria (remotely) with Bancks for the LPE’s September 2020 “Flourish” fundraiser. Her role represents cancer survivors and caretakers, while the chorus represents the monster.

During pandemic, offering support to others

After pandemic shutdowns, Sullivan came back to the QC to live with his mom for about a year, and undertook an online music project, Pandemigrams.

He conceived of it in April 2020—with Ashley Sweetman joining the project the following month—in order to bring loved ones together with fun, personalized musical messages.

“While we were encouraged to remain physically distanced from one another during the COVID-19 pandemic, we could still connect safely with our friends and family through virtual gifts of song,” says his website, nathanielsullivan.com.

“Those who requested Pandemigrams were encouraged to make a monetary donation to a charitable organization or cause of their choice, in an amount they felt was appropriate for their circumstances.”

In total, the project raised over $7,500 for 43 charitable organizations, including many in the QC.

“I wasn’t doing any live performances, so it was something I thought of to keep myself engaged, try and give back,” Sullivan said recently. “I feel like a lot of artists were explicitly told their work wasn’t essential. It something where I could still sing, do what I was trained to do.”

He didn’t want to be paid personally for the online songs.

“I’m in favor of people paying for the arts, but considered I was very fortunate during that time to be living with my mother, largely provided for in that way, and I knew other people and organizations were struggling a lot.”

Sullivan sang at a competition in 2019 at New York’s Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall.

Sullivan is glad “Karkinos” was pushed back to ensure people could see it in person, especially those in the cancer community, who share a unique bond.

“It’s crucial. It’s why we’re in the performing arts,” he said of performing live for audiences. “We love to be in the room and feel the energy of the audience and of the other people on the stage with us. And I think something that the last couple of years have taught us is, that we can be innovative. We can find genuinely meaningful ways to make performing arts and music happen virtually.

“We’ve found numerous ways to do that. That said, there’s no real substitute for it,” Sullivan said of in-person events.

Details on the event

The QCSO is again making the remainder of its performances this season available by digital access. So instead of just one performance of the opera, the QCSO will have the recorded video available for 30 days following the 12th.

“I have friends and family who can’t make up for one reason or another, and when I saw they were offering that option, I was so happy and texted friends of mine,” Sullivan (who’s based in New York City) said. “And so it’s a great thing that they’re offering it.”

LPE will host a small art exhibition before and after the performance in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center lobby featuring the works of a range of LPE artists.

The art includes a eight-foot wingspan with feathers created by local people impacted by cancer, coordinated by Bettendorf artist and cancer survivor Gina Kirschbaum. She first had stage-3 melanoma in 2008, which came back twice. A former para-educator for special-needs kids, she quit in 2013 after developing lymphedema (caused by radiation treatments).

Emily Dickinson wrote, “Hope is the thing with feathers/That perches in the soul,/And sings the tune without the words,/And never stops at all.” Bettendorf’s Gina Kirschbaum showed off two of her painted feathers at the Figge in January 2020.

“Just creating something gives people a sense of meaning and accomplishment,” Kirschbaum said in early 2020. “After not being able to work, I felt like I lost a sense of meaning and identity. It brought that back for me.”

She’s exhibited art with Living Proof starting in 2013, and has taught free art classes since 2015. “It’s very relaxing, just to get your mind off what’s going on. And the camaraderie, when people are sitting around, they have that in common,” she said. “But you don’t have to talk about it. You can just sit and laugh.”

For “Karkinos,” Kirschbaum painted a whimsical, six-foot circular sunset on the water, to be on stage. The feathers represent the collective strength of cancer survivors, she said.

Facial coverings are universally required for all indoor QCSO concerts. If COVID transmission rates are moderate or low in both Scott and Rock Island counties according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, masks will be optional for vaccinated individuals and strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

All QCSO concert venues are approved for full seating capacity, but patrons may request a socially distanced seat. These seating requests can be made by calling the QCSO Box Office at 563-322-7276 or emailing info@qcso.org. Requests must be made by 4:30 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the event. Availability is limited.

Tickets for “Karkinos” are $30 each for adults, and $10 for students, available HERE. Tickets for the original “Karkinos” dates are still valid for this event.