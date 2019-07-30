World Series of Drag Racing Hall of Fame class announced

Four individuals and two families who have made vast contributions to the sport of drag racing will be inducted into the second World Series of Drag Racing Hall of Fame class on August 24 at Cordova International Raceway.

Grand Marshals and inaugural Hall of Fame members “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, “The First Lady of Drag Racing” Shirley Muldowney and Cordova International Raceway President Dominic Blasco will be inductors during the ceremony.

Class of 2019 inductees for the World Series of Drag Racing Hall of Fame:

• Dale Creasy Family Racing, started by Dale Creasy Sr. and his brother Dean, first made their mark match racing the top names in the sport like “Jungle Jim” Lieberman. After a crash sidelined Dale Sr., he turned to building and tuning Nitro Funny Cars where the family-owned team made the final round at two NHRA national events. Dale Jr. later took over as driver and he and his brother, Steve, eventually won became IHRA World Champions. The team still competes on a limited basis on a national scale besides returning to their match racing roots at tracks across North America.

• Bruce Litton is one of the most accomplished racers in IHRA history, a 27-time Top Fuel winner with 60 final-round appearances. He is also a former IHRA Top Fuel national record holder. In addition, he won three consecutive IHRA Top Dragster Quick 8 championships from 1993-95 with 12 national-event wins in the category. He was named IHRA Sportsman of the Year in 2001.

• Bob Devore began work at Cordova International Raceway as a teenager and served as a tech official for 40 years. He also worked for the NASCAR/NHRA Nationals in Florida and was a starter at Cordova for a decade. Known for his flamboyant red pants and flowered shirts, he brought a flair to the starter position and eventually served as the track’s general manager.

• Martie Devore has 53 years of service at Cordova International Raceway where she has served in multiple capacities from simple tasks to working with emergency medical team. She first came to the track in 1967 and immediately began working in scoring tower, which she did for two decades. She worked 10 years at the track’s registration and has filled in at other drag strips around North America including Indianapolis Raceway Park, Seattle, Eddyville, Cedar Rapids and multiple Canadian facilities.

• The Wilson Family began their drag racing journey in 1975 with James Wilson Sr., his brother Tom and the legendary Sandbagger machine. The brothers shared driving duties until Tom stepped away from racing and James took over the team. James Sr. later switched to a dragster and was soon joined by his children, Jay and Jen, on the track. Still going strong, James races a 1963 Corvette Super Gas roadster, while his children continue to compete in the Nova and dragster.

• Dave Jamison has a long history in the sport, riding a motorcycle as a teenager in the first nationally advertised drag race in 1952. He was at the first World Series of Drag Racing in 1954 and has only missed two in the years since. Jamison was hired by track promoter Bob Bartel in 1961 as a tech official. Over the years, he has served in several capacities from security to promotions to a safety innovator who developed arm restraints for dragster after a competitor lost his arm in a drag racing accident.

Each inductee will receive a plaque to commemorate their achievements located in the pavilion. Additionally, each inductee will also receive a lifetime pass to Cordova International Raceway.

General admission tickets start at $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Kids 6-12 tickets are $10 for Friday and Saturday and $5 for Sunday. A three-day pass is available for $75. Kids 6-12 tickets are $20 with free admission for kids 5-under

General camping is just $50 for the weekend. General camping is on a first come, first served basis.

For more information on The O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing visit RaceCIR.com or call 309-654-2110 to purchase general admission tickets.

To purchase discounted tickets, visit a participating O’Reilly Auto Parts store.